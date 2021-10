Share

Cherry-picking continues for Nigeria equities

Nigeria’s equities market rose just over one per cent last week. Analysts say the foreign investors' interest in stocks like Okomu Oil and bargain-hunting in others like Stanbic Bank and Flourmills of Nigeria spurred the weekly gain. Rotimi Fakayejo, a Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 12:21:05 GMT