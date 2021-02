Commodities boom lifts Anglo American to best half-year earnings in a decade

Anglo American says its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for the second half of their financial year is the best it’s been in 10 years for a 6 month period. Anglo American CEO, Mark Cutifani joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 25 2021 | 10:56:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)