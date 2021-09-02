Share

Compound Founder Robert Leshner unpacks the interest rate market for crypto assets

Kavita Gupta, Co-Founder & CSO, FINTECH.TV deep dives into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). She engages in a candid conversation with Robert Leshner, CEO & Founder of Compound, and the Former Co-Chair of San Francisco Revenue Bond Oversight Committee. Robert shares his experience and journey in the world of crypto, highlighting the dramatic growth that the DeFi market has witnessed since 2017. He also talks about the genesis of Compound, which is an interest rate market for crypto assets.

