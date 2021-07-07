Share

Cordros Securities: Nigeria’s equities market poised for a rebound in H2

Cordros Securities say Nigeria’s equities market is poised for a rebound in the second half of the year with an expected annual return of 5.5 per cent, which will ride on the back of possible improved macroeconomic conditions that could boost corporate earnings. Gbolahan Ologunro, Research Analyst at Cordros Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what investors can expect from Nigeria’s equities market.

