CORRECTED-WTO DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA, SENEGAL, RWANDA(NOT RUANDA) WORKING WITH EUROPEAN UNION TO ESTABLISH VACCINE PRODUCTION HUBS, NIGERIA UNDER DISCUSSION (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

