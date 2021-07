Share

Could China Dethrone The U.S. Dollar With A Digital Yuan?

The U.S. dollar remains the world’s de facto monetary reserve, but with China going full speed ahead with its digital yuan, that could be in jeopardy. Researchers are digging into regulated online money called Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDCs, and what that could look like in the U.S.

Sun, 25 Jul 2021 16:00:12 GMT