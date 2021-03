COVID-19: Horticulture exports in Kenya rise to $1.3bn

According to the Directorate of Horticulture in Kenya, the sector defied the harsh economic environment last year to post Ksh148 billion in earnings from Ksh143 billion in 2019, boosting the country’s forex coffers. Alex Owiti, Communication Consultant at Horticulture Industry in East Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 08 2021 | 14:57:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)