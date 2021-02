COVID-19: How African countries can forge an inclusive economic recovery

Africa’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis depends on how effectively governments are able to balance urgent actions to stabilize economies with the structural reforms needed to stimulate sustainable economic development initiatives. That’s according to the Boston Consulting Group. CNBC Africa spoke to the group’s Partner, Tolu Oyekan for more.

Fri Feb 05 2021 | 11:38:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)