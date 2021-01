COVID-19: How new lockdowns are impacting economic recovery in SSA

It’s one step forward, two back, as countries in Sub-Saharan Africa grapple with the second wave of COVID-19, with some resorting to previous enforced lockdowns and curfews to curb the spread of the virus. But could this be a final nail in the coffin for many businesses or are governments lining up substantial economic stimulus? CNBC Africa spoke to Economic Analyst, Johnson Rukundo for more.

Thu Jan 28 2021 | 10:46:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)