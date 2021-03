COVID-19: How Seychelles plans to safely reopen its doors to tourists

The corona virus pandemic impacted the tourism industry greatly, across the world, and the story is not very different for the beautiful island nation of Seychelles, which saw a 70 per cent decline in tourists. But, as Seychelles prepares to open its doors to tourists again, the CEO of Seychelles Tourism Board, Shireen Francis, spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 11 2021 | 10:56:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)