Although many industries have been disrupted or changed amid the global pandemic, COVID-19's impact on fintech has been unique. As consumers have experienced restrictions on setting foot in brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce has been more important than ever. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Norbert Haguma, Country Manager SPENN, Stone Atwiine, CEO Eversend and Riyaadh Hansloo, Head of Risk & Regulatory Yoco.