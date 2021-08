The global freelance market size was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2018 and Africa accounts for only 2 per cent of this value, although there has been an upsurge in the freelance market in the continent especially since the advent of the pandemic. According to Glove News Wire, the global market is projected to boom at a compound annual growth rate of 15.3 per cent during 2021-2026. Amadou Daffe, CEO of Gebaya Inc joins CNBC Africa for more.