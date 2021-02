COVID-19: Lessons from women entrepreneurs in Rwanda

Women owned businesses represent only 32 per cent of the registered companies in Rwanda, out of which only 1 per cent amount to large companies. Despite making great strides in the growth of women entrepreneurs in Rwanda, there are still multiple challenges across various dimensions of the business. Two Rwandan women entrepreneurs share their experiences and lessons from the pandemic.

