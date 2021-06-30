Share

COVID-19 Recovery: World Bank VP Diagana breaks down strategy for Western & Central Africa

The economic and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the countries in Western and Central Africa have been devastating and far-reaching, that’s according to the World Bank, who also note that an additional 15 million people have been pushed into extreme poverty in 2020. The World Bank has put out an ambitious strategic framework to guide their operations in Western and Central Africa over the next 4 years. The man in charge of driving this plan is Ousmane Diagana the World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa. He joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to break down this strategy.

