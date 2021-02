Covid-19 second wave weighs on Bidcorp’s earnings

Bidcorp saw a 46.2 per cent drop in its headline earnings per share from continuing operations, year-on-year. This is for the six months ended December. The group’s performance was in part impacted by a harsh second wave in Europe and the UK. The board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend. Bidcorp Chief Financial Officer, David Cleasby joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 23 2021 | 16:05:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)