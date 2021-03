COVID-19: WTO cites vaccine rollout as top priority for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Last week, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala started the job as the first female, first African to lead the World Trade Organization. She comes as the role of the trade body has been questioned. How much power does she hold to fix things? Keith Rockwell, Spokesperson of WTO joins CNBC Africa for more.

