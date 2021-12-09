Share

Crown Digital: He quit finance to create a multimillion-dollar coffee robot

Coffee lovers in Singapore and Japan can now get their daily fix from robotic barista Ella as it rolls out in train stations across the two countries. CNBC Make It's Karen Gilchrist spoke to creator Keith Tan about how his internet of things start-up, Crown Digital, plans to transform the food and beverage industry. Contents: 00:00 - Intro 00:29 - Meet the creator 00:46 - Meet Ella 01:43 - How the robot works 03:21 - Rise of the robotics market 05:50 - Future of robotics

