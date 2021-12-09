Crown Digital: He quit finance to create a multimillion-dollar coffee robot
Coffee lovers in Singapore and Japan can now get their daily fix from robotic barista Ella as it rolls out in train stations across the two countries. CNBC Make It’s Karen Gilchrist spoke to creator Keith Tan about how his internet of things start-up, Crown Digital, plans to transform the food and beverage industry.
Contents:
00:00 - Intro
00:29 - Meet the creator
00:46 - Meet Ella
01:43 - How the robot works
03:21 - Rise of the robotics market
05:50 - Future of robotics
#CNBC #CNBCInternational
-----
Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 11:00:11 GMT