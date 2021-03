Curro sees decline in headline earnings on COVID-19 impact

Since Covid-19 landed on our shores, education has been put in a rather tricky situation. Curro Holdings reported a 39 per cent decline in headline earnings per share for the year ended December. The independent education provider, however, saw average learner numbers grow by 6 per cent. No interim dividend has been declared. Andries Greyling, CEO at Curro Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 17 2021 | 16:03:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)