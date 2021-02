CWG reports 23% jump in full-year revenue

ICT Solutions company, CWG reported a 23 per cent rise in full-year revenue, however pre-tax profits declined by 13.8 per cent. Adewale Adeyipo, CEO of CWG Plc joins CNBC Africa to discuss the drivers of the results and what to expect this year.

