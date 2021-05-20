Deutsche Bank hires Credit Suisse’s Gruffat as EMEA co-head of ECM

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank has hired Credit Suisse’s Stephane Gruffat as co-head of equity capital markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Gruffat was head of equity capital markets syndicate at Credit Suisse for the EMEA region and has over 20 years’ experience in the sector. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

