DFIs extend 600mn euro joint financing package to Aspen

The International Finance Corporation – along with other Development Finance Institutions – has extended a joint financing package to South Africa’s Aspen. The 600 million euro package will help Aspen to refinance existing debt and strengthen the company’s balance sheet. This will in turn support Aspen’s operations; including production of vaccines, and other therapies in African and emerging markets. Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation joins CNBC Africa for more.