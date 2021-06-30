logo
Share

DFIs extend 600mn euro joint financing package to Aspen

The International Finance Corporation – along with other Development Finance Institutions – has extended a joint financing package to South Africa’s Aspen. The 600 million euro package will help Aspen to refinance existing debt and strengthen the company’s balance sheet. This will in turn support Aspen’s operations; including production of vaccines, and other therapies in African and emerging markets. Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 30 Jun 2021 16:08:44 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.