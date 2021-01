Does Silicon Valley style investment work for African start-ups?

The Silicon Valley funding model has been, in one way or another, transferred wholesale to Africa’s tech sector. Is investing in the continent similar as to investing in other parts of the world? Tony Chen, Managing Director at Kinyungu Ventures joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 28 2021 | 10:35:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)