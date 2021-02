Duval Great Lakes MD on what makes Rwanda’s real estate sector attractive to investors

The entry of French giant Duval Group into Rwanda’s market points to the momentum building towards the country’s plan to attract foreign real estate developers. CNBC Africa spoke to Vicky Murabukirwa, Managing Director of Duval Great Lakes Ltd for more.

Thu Feb 04 2021 | 11:50:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)