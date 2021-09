Share

Ed-Tech for the Future of Work

Africa is the youngest and fastest-growing continent in the world and will soon be the world's labor force. This number is projected to inflate to a massive 375 million by 2030, followed by the annual addition of more youth to the workforce than anywhere else in the world. Edtech Monday addresses what this means for Africa's youth and their future.

