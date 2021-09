Share

EGM Securities, Sterling Capital partner to expand trading opportunities for Kenyans

A new EGM Securities and Sterling Capital partnership will give Kenyans access to global trading opportunities for top-performing global stocks, as well as other asset classes such as indices and commodities like gold and oil. EGM Securities CEO, Samwel Kiraka joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 09 Sep 2021 16:19:22 GMT