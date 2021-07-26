Share

El Salvador made bitcoin a legal currency. Now it gets interesting | Beyond The Valley

El Salvador is the first country to declare bitcoin legal tender. But the experiment raises big questions about what will happen next — for bitcoin and the country itself. Join CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal for the video edition of the Beyond The Valley podcast. #CNBC #Podcast #TechPodcast #VideoPodcast ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Mon, 26 Jul 2021 11:00:21 GMT