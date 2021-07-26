El Salvador made bitcoin a legal currency. Now it gets interesting | Beyond The Valley
El Salvador is the first country to declare bitcoin legal tender. But the experiment raises big questions about what will happen next — for bitcoin and the country itself. Join CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal for the video edition of the Beyond The Valley podcast.
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 11:00:21 GMT