Enabling Teachers to lead and innovate

World Teachers Day (October 5th) offers an opportune time to reflect on the ways in which education technologies can support teachers’ work and consequently improve learning outcomes. The theme of this edition of Ed-Tech Monday Africa is aligned to the theme of World Teachers Day, which is “teachers: leading in crisis, re-imagining the future.”

Mon, 04 Oct 2021 14:17:45 GMT