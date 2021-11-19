Share

Energy in Africa: The Business Case for Sustainability: Africa Energy Funding Gap

The Energy in Africa series explores the energy industry in Africa and what it will take to make the leap to cleaner energy. We've spoken to experts in various parts of the industry, who spoke about financing energy development in Africa and the strategies required to make the leap to cleaner energy, as well as Policy, Law and Regulation, and explored the kind of leadership needed to drive the necessary technological advancements. In this episode, CNBC Africa’s Tania Habimana and her guests focus on innovation and sustainability as key considerations in building a more sustainable future.

