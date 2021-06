According to Ethiopia’s electoral board, more than 37 million of Ethiopia’s 110-plus million people were registered to vote, choosing from 46 parties and more than 9,000 candidates. The vote is seen as a crucial test for the prime minister, whose rise to power in 2018 initially seemed to signal a break with decades of authoritarian rule, but since, there has been a rise in conflict in the Tigray region. Economic Analyst,Samuel Getachew joins CNBC Africa for more.