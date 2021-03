Euler Hermes: Digital-enabling countries more resilient to COVID-19 shocks

A recent report by Euler Hermes and Allianz says digital -enabling countries proved to be more resilient to the economic shocks of the covid-19 pandemic. The tool used is the Enabling Digitalisation Index which measures the ability and agility of countries to help digital companies thrive based on five components which are regulation, knowledge, connectivity, infrastructure and size. Alexis Garatti, Global Head of Economic Research at Euler Hermes joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 11 2021 | 14:47:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)