European Tour BMW International Open Scores

Jun 26 (OPTA) – Scores from the European Tour BMW International Open on Saturday -17 Viktor Hovland (Norway) 68 67 64 -14 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 67 68 67 -13 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 67 71 65 -11 Niall Kearney (Republic of Ireland) 65 68 72 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 67 68 70 -10 Justin Harding (South Africa) 69 69 68 Shaun Norris (South Africa) 67 69 70 Matthias Schmid (Germany) 68 69 69 Andy Sullivan (England) 68 69 69 Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 70 71 65 -9 Victor Dubuisson (France) 69 69 69 Sam Horsfield (England) 64 77 66 Matthew Jordan (England) 67 70 70 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 67 70 Justin Walters (South Africa) 72 66 69 -8 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 70 72 66 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spain) 64 73 71 Takumi Kanaya (Japan) 72 67 69 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 65 70 73 Pablo Larrazábal (Spain) 66 70 72 Min Woo Lee (Australia) 66 73 69 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70 67 71 -7 Matthew Baldwin (England) 68 73 68 Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 72 69 68 Calum Hill (Scotland) 69 68 72 Andrew Johnston (England) 66 75 68 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 69 73 67 Vincent Norman (Sweden) 69 69 71 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 73 68 68 Antoine Rozner (France) 76 66 67 Adrien Saddier (France) 66 69 74 -6 Alejandro Cañizares (Spain) 69 71 70 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 73 69 68 Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) 70 69 71 Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark) 70 70 70 David Horsey (England) 71 70 69 Sihwan Kim (Korea Republic) 70 68 72 Jacques Kruyswijk (South Africa) 69 72 69 Richard Mansell (England) 74 68 68 Andres Romero (Argentina) 72 68 70 Matthias Schwab (Austria) 71 70 69 -5 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 71 70 Sean Crocker (USA) 71 67 73 Nacho Elvira (Spain) 69 70 72 Josh Geary (New Zealand) 69 71 71 James Morrison (England) 73 69 69 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 68 69 74 -4 Maverick Antcliff (Australia) 70 69 73 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 71 71 70 Daniel Gavins (England) 69 71 72 Julien Guerrier (France) 69 72 71 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 68 73 71 Benjamin Poke (Denmark) 72 69 71 Garrick Porteous (England) 67 71 74 JC Ritchie (South Africa) 66 72 74 Robin Roussel (France) 71 69 72 Marcel Schneider (Germany) 69 73 70 Darius Van Driel (Netherlands) 71 71 70 Dale Whitnell (England) 69 73 70 -3 Louis De Jager (South Africa) 72 68 73 Scott Hend (Australia) 73 68 72 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 67 76 Jeff Winther (Denmark) 74 68 71 -2 David Law (Scotland) 69 71 74 Philipp Mejow (Germany) 71 71 72 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 74 68 72 Freddy Schott (Germany) 73 69 72 -1 Steven Brown (England) 72 70 73 David Howell (England) 74 68 73 Søren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 73 68 74 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 65 75 75 0 Grant Forrest (Scotland) 69 73 74 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 71 71 74 Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark) 69 73 74 Marc Warren (Scotland) 68 71 77 1 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 70 72 75 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (Germany) 72 70 75
