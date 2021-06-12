European Tour Scandinavian Mixed Scores

Jun 12 (OPTA) – Scores from the European Tour Scandinavian Mixed on Saturday -12 Rhys Enoch (Wales) 71 67 66 Caroline Hedwall (Sweden) 67 64 73 Alice Hewson (England) 68 67 69 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 70 68 66 -11 Ashley Chesters (England) 65 70 70 David Drysdale (Scotland) 67 68 70 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 67 69 James Morrison (England) 70 67 68 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 71 68 66 -9 Jonathan Caldwell (Northern Ireland) 70 67 70 Joachim B. Hansen (Denmark) 69 67 71 Sanna Nuutinen (Finland) 68 69 70 Oliver Wilson (England) 72 65 70 -8 Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 68 70 70 Olivia Cowan (Germany) 68 67 73 Stephanie Kyriacou (Australia) 68 66 74 Karolin Lampert (Germany) 68 68 72 Emily K Pedersen (Denmark) 70 67 71 -7 Pep Angles (Spain) 65 69 75 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 68 70 71 Pedro Figueiredo (Portugal) 68 68 73 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 69 67 73 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spain) 69 69 71 Linn Grant (Sweden) 71 68 70 Jacques Kruyswijk (South Africa) 69 66 74 Vincent Norman (Sweden) 66 73 70 Christine Wolf (Austria) 64 72 73 -6 Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) 69 67 74 Lina Boqvist (Sweden) 67 69 74 Steven Brown (England) 65 68 77 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 66 67 77 Johanna Gustavsson (Sweden) 68 72 70 Leonie Harm (Germany) 67 71 72 Sam Horsfield (England) 64 74 72 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 69 68 73 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 70 67 73 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 67 65 78 Richie Ramsay (Scotland) 67 73 70 Robert Rock (England) 70 68 72 Ashun Wu (China PR) 71 70 69 -5 Alexander Björk (Sweden) 72 68 71 Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 67 73 71 Maria Hernandez (Spain) 69 68 74 Kalle Samooja (Finland) 65 69 77 -4 Aaron Cockerill (Canada) 69 70 73 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 71 68 73 Nuria Iturrios (Spain) 70 67 75 Felicity Johnson (England) 66 71 75 Niklas Lemke (Sweden) 75 66 71 Karoline Lund (Norway) 68 71 73 Matthew Southgate (England) 71 69 72 Maja Stark (Sweden) 72 68 72 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 70 72 -3 Oliver Farr (Wales) 66 74 73 Lee-Anne Pace (South Africa) 72 68 73 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 69 71 73 -2 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 68 68 78 Sarina Schmidt (Germany) 67 68 79 -1 Pia Babnik (Slovenia) 68 66 81 Sihwan Kim (Korea Republic) 68 71 76 0 Anne-Lise Caudal (France) 72 68 76 Laura Fuenfstueck (Germany) 67 73 76 Aaron Rai (England) 72 67 77 Liz Young (England) 70 71 75 1 Matthew Jordan (England) 71 68 78 Magdalena Simmermacher (Argentina) 68 70 79 2 Yikeun Chang (Korea Republic) 70 69 79 Jack Senior (England) 68 71 79 3 Francesco Laporta (Italy) 69 72 78 4 Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand) 70 68 82 9 Alison Muirhead (Scotland) 69 71 85 (c) Copyright Opta Sports Data 2021. All Rights Reserved

