European Tour Scandinavian Mixed Scores

Jun 13 (OPTA) – Scores from the European Tour Scandinavian Mixed on Sunday -17 Jonathan Caldwell (Northern Ireland) 70 67 70 64 -16 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 71 68 66 67 -15 Alice Hewson (England) 68 67 69 69 -13 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 67 69 70 James Morrison (England) 70 67 68 70 -12 Joachim B. Hansen (Denmark) 69 67 71 69 -11 Alexander Björk (Sweden) 72 68 71 66 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 69 68 73 67 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 70 68 66 73 -10 Olivia Cowan (Germany) 68 67 73 70 David Drysdale (Scotland) 67 68 70 73 Pedro Figueiredo (Portugal) 68 68 73 69 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 69 71 73 65 -9 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 68 70 71 70 Rhys Enoch (Wales) 71 67 66 75 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 69 67 73 70 Vincent Norman (Sweden) 66 73 70 70 Emily K Pedersen (Denmark) 70 67 71 71 -8 Pep Angles (Spain) 65 69 75 71 Linn Grant (Sweden) 71 68 70 71 Caroline Hedwall (Sweden) 67 64 73 76 Sanna Nuutinen (Finland) 68 69 70 73 Maja Stark (Sweden) 72 68 72 68 Oliver Wilson (England) 72 65 70 73 Ashun Wu (China PR) 71 70 69 70 -7 Ashley Chesters (England) 65 70 70 76 Sam Horsfield (England) 64 74 72 71 Nuria Iturrios (Spain) 70 67 75 69 Jacques Kruyswijk (South Africa) 69 66 74 72 Stephanie Kyriacou (Australia) 68 66 74 73 Lee-Anne Pace (South Africa) 72 68 73 68 Matthew Southgate (England) 71 69 72 69 -6 Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 68 70 70 74 Johanna Gustavsson (Sweden) 68 72 70 72 Karolin Lampert (Germany) 68 68 72 74 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 70 72 70 -5 Steven Brown (England) 65 68 77 73 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spain) 69 69 71 74 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 70 67 73 73 Karoline Lund (Norway) 68 71 73 71 Christine Wolf (Austria) 64 72 73 74 -4 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 66 67 77 74 Leonie Harm (Germany) 67 71 72 74 Felicity Johnson (England) 66 71 75 72 Aaron Rai (England) 72 67 77 68 -3 Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) 69 67 74 75 Aaron Cockerill (Canada) 69 70 73 73 Maria Hernandez (Spain) 69 68 74 74 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 67 65 78 75 Robert Rock (England) 70 68 72 75 Liz Young (England) 70 71 75 69 -2 Lina Boqvist (Sweden) 67 69 74 76 Anne-Lise Caudal (France) 72 68 76 70 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 71 68 73 74 Niklas Lemke (Sweden) 75 66 71 74 Kalle Samooja (Finland) 65 69 77 75 -1 Pia Babnik (Slovenia) 68 66 81 72 Richie Ramsay (Scotland) 67 73 70 77 Sarina Schmidt (Germany) 67 68 79 73 Magdalena Simmermacher (Argentina) 68 70 79 70 0 Oliver Farr (Wales) 66 74 73 75 Laura Fuenfstueck (Germany) 67 73 76 72 Sihwan Kim (Korea Republic) 68 71 76 73 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 68 68 78 74 2 Matthew Jordan (England) 71 68 78 73 Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand) 70 68 82 70 3 Yikeun Chang (Korea Republic) 70 69 79 73 Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 67 73 71 80 5 Francesco Laporta (Italy) 69 72 78 74 7 Jack Senior (England) 68 71 79 77 11 Alison Muirhead (Scotland) 69 71 85 74 (c) Copyright Opta Sports Data 2021. All Rights Reserved

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.