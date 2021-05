Expected inflows to boost interbank liquidity this week



Nigerian traders expect the incoming 110-billion-naira OMO maturity to improve market liquidity today. Ahead of today’s monetary policy announcement, Chioma Udu, Forex Dealer at GT Bank spoke to CNBC Africa on what the market anticipates from the MPC. PUBLISHED: Tue, 25 May 2021 12:48:10 GMT

