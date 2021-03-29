FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 71.15 million, death toll at 1,608,736

By Lynx Insight Service

Getty Images



BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) – More than 71.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,608,736​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.



The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.



COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS

United States 298,101 16,107,064 9.12

India 143,019 9,857,029 1.06

Brazil 181,123 6,880,127 8.65

Russia 46,941 2,653,928 3.25

France 57,911 2,376,852 8.65

United Kingdom 64,170 1,849,403 9.66

Italy 64,520 1,843,712 10.68

Spain 47,624 1,730,575 10.18

Argentina 40,668 1,494,602 9.14

Colombia 38,866 1,417,072 7.83

Germany 21,746 1,325,852 2.62

Mexico 113,704 1,241,436 9.01

Poland 22,864 1,135,676 6.02

Iran 52,196 1,108,059 6.38

Turkey 16,417 1,044,927 1.99

Peru 36,609 983,045 11.22

Ukraine 15,154 894,215 3.4

South Africa 23,276 860,964 4.03

Indonesia 18,819 617,820 0.7

Netherlands 10,048 613,487 5.83

Belgium 17,902 605,966 15.66

Czech Republic 9,535 579,079 8.97

Iraq 12,579 574,634 3.27

Chile 15,846 569,781 8.46

Romania 13,385 556,335 6.88

Bangladesh 7,052 490,533 0.44

Canada 13,350 454,852 3.6

Philippines 8,730 448,331 0.82

Pakistan 8,796 438,425 0.41

Morocco 6,624 399,609 1.84

Switzerland 5,396 373,831 6.34

Saudi Arabia 6,048 359,888 1.79

Israel 2,962 352,868 3.33

Portugal 5,461 344,700 5.31

Austria 4,473 321,632 5.06

Sweden 7,514 320,098 7.38

Hungary 6,965 280,400 7.12

Serbia 2,331 266,432 3.34

Jordan 3,365 259,614 3.38

Nepal 1,698 248,423 0.6

Ecuador 13,874 201,524 8.12

Panama 3,331 190,585 7.97

Georgia 1,790 189,726 4.8

United Arab Emirates 617 184,949 0.64

Japan 2,614 181,342 0.21

Bulgaria 5,626 178,952 8.01

Croatia 2,640 175,886 6.46

Azerbaijan 1,922 175,874 1.93

Belarus 1,254 158,334 1.32

Dominican Republic 2,360 153,585 2.22



Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00 GMT.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html