Fairfax Africa Fund Chair, Negatu sees Ethiopian economy regaining momentum in 2021

Ethiopia’s economy saw a slowdown in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the country having some of the laxest COVID-19 measures in the region. But could a recent Tigray crisis see a further decline in the first half of 2021? The Global Chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund, Zemedeneh Negatu joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 15 2021 | 14:51:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)