Finding alternative financing options for African economies

With many economies on the continent having faced a recession as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, some predict the road to recovery will need consolidated but creative economic models. In this conversation we look at alternative financing options for economies on the continent. With many countries trying to rebuild their economies after COVID-19, it is fundamental that they see this as a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for a green, resilient, and inclusive future.

PUBLISHED: Tue, 01 Jun 2021 14:01:15 GMT