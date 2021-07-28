Share

Finmin Mboweni unpacks relief measures to cushion economy from riots, Covid-19 shocks

South Africa’s finance minister Tito Mboweni will any moment now brief media on the relief measures government will undertake to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent unrest. President Ramaphosa announced the additional measures during his address on Sunday. These include the resumption of the R350 social relief grant and the extension of the COVID-19 TERS scheme.

