Firstrand CEO sees greens shoots of economic recovery for SA

FirstRand has reported a 20 per cent drop in basic and diluted headline earnings per share, for the half year ended December 2020. The group says there was a profound difference in operating environments period-on-period, due to the elevated credit impairment charge caused by Covid-19 difficulties. In addition, the continued impact of the weak operating environment on arrears and non-performing loans. FirstRand CEO, Alan Pullinger joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 11:11:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)