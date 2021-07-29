Fitch revises Rwanda’s outlook from stable to negative
Fitch Ratings has revised Rwanda’s outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the Issuer Default Rating at ‘B+’. What position does this put Rwanda? Jermaine Leonard, Director at Fitch Ratings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Thu, 29 Jul 2021 09:27:17 GMT
