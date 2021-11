Share

Focus On Gauteng: Big Ideas, Perfect Locations

n Focus On Gauteng. Big Ideas, Perfect Locations CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters speaks to some of the big names in the province’s creative industry. The Gauteng Film Commission endeavours to empower writers, producers and directors and to enable sustainable development of the film industry, as a catalyst for both direct and indirect employment of people from various sectors of Africa’s economy.

