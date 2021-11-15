Share

Focus On Trade & Investment KZN: Durban hosts Africa’s largest trade exhibition

Africa's largest trade exhibition, the Intra-Africa Trade Fair, is taking place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal this week, with the continent seeking to re-ignite a trade push disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Dewald Rademeyer caught up with the Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, and TIKZN CEO Neville Matjie for an overview of the trade fair and manufacturing in the province in this episode of Focus On Trade & Investment KZN.

