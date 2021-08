Share

FOE: Is Lifelong Learning Becoming More Imperative in the New World of Work and Skills Development?

As Covid-19 recreated the world as we knew it, universities worldwide were forced to reassess their strategies to survive the pandemic and thrive in the post-pandemic world. Institutions that relied on international students as a major revenue source were left reeling when visa centres and borders closed. What will the future of higher education look like next?

