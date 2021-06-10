France to announce troop reduction in Barkhane Sahel operations – sources

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will announce on Thursday a reduction in French troops battling Islamist militants in the Sahel region of West Africa, two sources aware of the decision told Reuters.
The decision was made during a defence cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the sources said.
Macron is due to speak at a news conference later in the day. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)
