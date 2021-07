Share

Future Of Education: ABN’s Rakesh Wahi on Covid-19 impact & redefining the purpose of education

The 7th Annual Future of Education Summit, and the second held virtually, was officially opened by Rakesh Wahi, Founder, Future of Education Summit; Co-Founder, ABN Group, who speaks about the impact the Covid-19 Pandemic has had on the global education sector, and whether the current pathway for academic progression is relevant for the future.

Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:46:31 GMT