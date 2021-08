Share

Future Of Education: Vodacom aims to deliver digital inclusion through its e-school platform

Young people should be taught resilience and to be Response Able, and that on top of that to develop their EQ, IQ, SQ and Digital Development Quotient, says William Mzimba, Chief Executive Officer for Vodacom Business, in his opening address to the Future of Education Summit 2021. Vodacom Business committed delivering digital inclusion through its e-school platform.

Sun, 01 Aug 2021 18:10:12 GMT