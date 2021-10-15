Share

Future of Work 2021: Digital Transformation & Role of Hybrid Cloud in Meeting Demands of Business

Digital technologies are constantly evolving to meet the demands of the business, and in turn transforming the way businesses operate. Right at the top is the customer, and the imperative is to improve customer experiences and attract and retain a loyal customer base. The cloud is an integral part of digital transformations, just as it is central to most modern IT programmes. Digital transformation begins and ends with how you think about, and engage with, customers, and the technologies we use to enable that.

