CNBC Africacnbc africa logo
Share

G20 leaders to endorse 15% minimum corporate income tax

G20 leaders are expected to meet face-to-face today to give their political endorsement to a plan that seeks to implement a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15 per cent at a gathering in Venice today. The group is also expected to publish a high-level independent panel report into pandemic preparedness. However, The One Campaign says, the G20 must ensure the work does not distract world leaders from tackling the current crisis. Edwin Ikhuoria, Africa Executive Director at The One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 09 Jul 2021 12:14:49 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.