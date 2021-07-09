G20 leaders to endorse 15% minimum corporate income tax

G20 leaders are expected to meet face-to-face today to give their political endorsement to a plan that seeks to implement a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15 per cent at a gathering in Venice today. The group is also expected to publish a high-level independent panel report into pandemic preparedness. However, The One Campaign says, the G20 must ensure the work does not distract world leaders from tackling the current crisis. Edwin Ikhuoria, Africa Executive Director at The One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.