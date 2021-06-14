G7 leaders pledge billion COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries

The G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK came to a close yesterday. President Ramaphosa answered questions about the outcome of this summit at a media briefing, speaking about the vaccine commitments, vaccine inequalities, vaccine support and economic challenges many African countries face. CNBC Africa spoke to Professor Mosa Moshabela, Chairperson: Standing Committee on Health Academy of Science of South Africa for more.
