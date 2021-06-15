Gary Shilling: How The U.S. Economy Will Fundamentally Change

American financial analyst Gary Shilling answers some big questions about how the U.S. will get back to business. He thinks the pandemic sped up a lot of trends that were already underway including the death of malls, the movement away from brick and mortar stores and the rise of remote work. Shilling thinks there will still be lot of pressure on commercial real estate.



Tue Jun 15 2021 | 16:00:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)